Edward H. Dalelio Acquires 3,000 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Stock

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) Director Edward H. Dalelio acquired 3,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,690.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $15.17 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $15.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OBDC has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

