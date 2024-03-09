Elementis plc (ELM) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on May 31st

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:ELM opened at GBX 136.20 ($1.73) on Friday. Elementis has a 12-month low of GBX 96.60 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 147 ($1.87). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 133.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.38. The stock has a market cap of £800.62 million, a PE ratio of -1,945.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.94.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.40) price target on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Personal Care, Coatings, and Talc segments. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for AP deodorants, for personal care manufacturers.

