Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Ellington Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 97.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of EFC stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 46.75, a quick ratio of 46.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. The company has a market cap of $965.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.77 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 78.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $276,610.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ellington Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.