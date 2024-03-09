Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,166 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

