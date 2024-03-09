Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys 15,000 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Terreno Realty worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 93.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 1.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $64.24. 616,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,778. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average of $59.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 46.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.45%.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

