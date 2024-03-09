Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $4.01 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 68,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.15.

NYSE ELS traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.64. 935,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,803. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.55%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

