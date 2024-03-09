Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $2.32 Million in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,596 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $726,454,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 101,707.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,001,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,001.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,244,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,640 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at about $129,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,007 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, reaching $153.58. 1,941,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,679. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.50 and a 52 week high of $157.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.84 and a 200 day moving average of $130.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

