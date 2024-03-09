Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,670 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 489.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,073,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,306 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,896,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 100.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,697,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,985,000 after buying an additional 850,808 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,295,000 after acquiring an additional 607,887 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,160,000 after acquiring an additional 569,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $3.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.12. 1,632,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,505,732. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

