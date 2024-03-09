Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities restated a tender rating and set a $18.85 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Enerplus Price Performance

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Enerplus stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $19.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 12.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerplus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in Enerplus by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 7,592.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,092,996 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,787 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,907,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 1,314.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 257,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 239,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,697,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

