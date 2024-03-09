EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $316.21

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $316.21 and last traded at $314.69, with a volume of 233132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $310.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.57.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,797 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,556,000 after buying an additional 88,641 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

