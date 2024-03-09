Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,011 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 63,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $825,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $112.31 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.76 and a 200-day moving average of $98.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

