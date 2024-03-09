Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 699 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,896 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $169.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.58.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.