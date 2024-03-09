ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL) Plans Dividend of $0.06

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA:MVRL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0633 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Price Performance

NYSEARCA MVRL opened at $17.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

