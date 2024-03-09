ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (PFFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1044 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous dividend of $0.05.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFL opened at $10.51 on Friday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $11.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.