European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Stock Price Down 4.6%

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.61. 528,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 589,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, European Wax Center has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

European Wax Center Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

The company has a market capitalization of $906.00 million, a PE ratio of 85.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in European Wax Center by 184.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in European Wax Center by 77.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of European Wax Center by 78.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About European Wax Center

(Get Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

