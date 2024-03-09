Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 11th

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

Evans Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Evans Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 56.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Evans Bancorp to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $38.10.

Evans Bancorp ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVBN. Piper Sandler cut Evans Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Evans Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $64,152.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,610.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 385.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 254,515 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 316,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 279,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

