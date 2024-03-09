Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.29.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,492,341.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,119 shares of company stock valued at $5,212,178 over the last ninety days. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 25.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 398 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPE opened at $135.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

