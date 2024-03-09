Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.81

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.81 and last traded at $43.67, with a volume of 51186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.43.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.32.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

