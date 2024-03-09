Extendicare Inc. (EXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 15th

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Extendicare stock opened at C$7.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$600.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.66. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$7.64.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab upgraded Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

