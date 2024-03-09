Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 800.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 246.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,948,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 69.4% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ONEQ stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.47. 344,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,848. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $64.85.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.