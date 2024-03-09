Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,221,000 after buying an additional 24,469 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 487,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,536,000 after buying an additional 311,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.
FNF stock opened at $50.38 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.33.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 100.52%.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
