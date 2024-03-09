Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 17,828 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1,207.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,828 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 426.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after purchasing an additional 975,012 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $21,499,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7 %

LMT traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $432.90. 763,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,324. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $437.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.93. The stock has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

