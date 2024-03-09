Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 235,534 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRAFree Report) by 972.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,534 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $9,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IFRA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.86. 151,783 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

