Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,910 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1,148.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.6 %

Visa stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $280.04. 3,929,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,795,547. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $273.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $514.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $286.13.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,311 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,129. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

