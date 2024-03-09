Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1,739.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,057 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.79.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LOW traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,088. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $245.29. The company has a market cap of $139.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.88 and its 200-day moving average is $214.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

