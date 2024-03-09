Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Buys 27,746 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1,526.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,540,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,730,775. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $203.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.12 and a 200 day moving average of $184.26.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

