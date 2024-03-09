Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 968.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 561,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,642 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $27,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519,411 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,301,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,700,000 after purchasing an additional 226,580 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,901,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,739,000 after purchasing an additional 872,912 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.60. 1,294,660 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

