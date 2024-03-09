Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4,786.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 767,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 751,669 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $33,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000. American Trust grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 604,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 126,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,820,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,476,000 after acquiring an additional 184,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,058.2% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,215,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after buying an additional 1,110,708 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $45.79. 917,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,424. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1453 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

