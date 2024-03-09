Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,517,000 after acquiring an additional 211,208 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,079,000 after acquiring an additional 193,871 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 291.7% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 221,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after acquiring an additional 165,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,641,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,051,000 after acquiring an additional 108,476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $283.03. The company had a trading volume of 344,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,059. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $182.31 and a 1-year high of $288.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.61.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

