Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 997.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207,563 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $30,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,394 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.40.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

