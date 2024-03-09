Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $6.96 Million Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 969.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,582 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNLA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,021,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,824,000 after buying an additional 139,902 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,812,000 after buying an additional 20,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VNLA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,420. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.48 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.