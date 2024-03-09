Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1,800.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 185,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.90. 751,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,382. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $337.74. The company has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.66.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

