Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 176,476 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2,332.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,476 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $17,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE NKE traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.16. 9,043,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,470,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $150.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.78. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

