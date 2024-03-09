Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 54,275 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1,808.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 54,275 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $21,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,845 shares of company stock worth $165,790,793 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.82.

Netflix Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $604.82. 2,777,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,515. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $624.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $546.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $470.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

