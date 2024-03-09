Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,829 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 362.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $22,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,744 shares of company stock worth $11,607,678. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock traded down $4.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,686.12. 119,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,262. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,536.26 and a 1 year high of $2,733.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,471.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,183.53. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.29 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,469.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.