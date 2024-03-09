FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 303.5% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $41,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,467 shares of company stock worth $2,264,717. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.05. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.94.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

