FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $495,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,372,000 after acquiring an additional 43,516 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,201,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,373,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,484,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,519,000 after purchasing an additional 340,239 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,221,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,069,000 after purchasing an additional 72,915 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.