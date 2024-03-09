FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after buying an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $718,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $133.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

