FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

NYSE:EL opened at $149.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.31.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

