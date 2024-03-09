FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,542 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SCHB stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

