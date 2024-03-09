FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 175 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,822,000 after purchasing an additional 115,989 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VXF opened at $171.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.34 and its 200-day moving average is $153.20. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.02 and a 1-year high of $174.58.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

