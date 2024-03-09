FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 320 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,000,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,559,000 after buying an additional 362,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,836,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172,477 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,477,000 after purchasing an additional 419,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average is $59.08. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

