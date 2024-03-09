FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 437 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $199,277,000. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $113,953,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $80,230,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of IWD opened at $174.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $175.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.