FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,661 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $169.72 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $175.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.58.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.