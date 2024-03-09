FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 209 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Allstate were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,294,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,430,978,000 after buying an additional 181,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Allstate by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,221,000 after buying an additional 499,056 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,318,000 after buying an additional 172,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,815,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,015,000 after buying an additional 63,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.12.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Allstate Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $156.94 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $168.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.56, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.07.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.
Allstate Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.77%.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Allstate
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.