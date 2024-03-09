First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,220 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUSE. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 742.9% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,320,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,596 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in First Busey by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,656,000 after acquiring an additional 498,963 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,791,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 1,148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 352,551 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Busey by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,212,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,685,000 after acquiring an additional 322,462 shares during the period. 53.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $23.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $25.80.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.74 million. First Busey had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 44.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Busey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

View Our Latest Report on First Busey

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Karen M. Jensen bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $53,337.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,211.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen M. Jensen purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,503.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,917 shares of company stock valued at $117,215 and sold 6,900 shares valued at $162,955. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

(Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.