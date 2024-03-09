First Foundation Advisors Acquires 48 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Deere & Company by 561.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,379,000 after acquiring an additional 451,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $139,112,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $374.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $381.06 and its 200 day moving average is $382.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.