First Foundation Advisors Acquires 662 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

BATS EFG traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.07. 374,707 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.69. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

