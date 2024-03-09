First Foundation Advisors Boosts Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Progressive were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 1.2 %

Progressive stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $198.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.71.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

