First Foundation Advisors Buys New Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 7.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $1,069,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.25. 4,589,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,283. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $76.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.47.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

